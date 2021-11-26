Peace Church in Eagan will hold its Holiday Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The event features a cookie walk where customers pick the homemade holiday cookies they want and pay for them by the pound. For sale also will be homemade arts and crafts along with international food, such as Lao egg rolls, Norwegian lefse, and Dutch almond pastry.
A portion of all sales will go to mission work including The Exchange in Rochester, Minnesota, and Mission E-4 in Haiti. The church is at 2180 Glory Drive, Eagan. For more information, contact Gayle Ellingson at 651-454-7127.
