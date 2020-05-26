The Lakeville VFW conducted Memorial Day on May 25 at Lakeville Grove Cemetery and the Lakeville Veterans Memorial, along with other cemetery locations in Lakeville and the surrounding area. The group worked with local churches and the city to have the services that adhered to social distancing rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Lakeville was one of few places people could attend Memorial Day services in area, as the main formal services were canceled in Rosemount, Eagan, Farmington, Burnsville and Apple Valley.
Paying tribute on Memorial Day in Lakeville
- Tad Johnson
Tad Johnson
Managing Editor
