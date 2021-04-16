Lakeville Area Schools said Superintendent Michael Baumann made the difficult decision on Thursday to temporarily close Century, Kenwood Trail and McGuire middle schools and temporarily move these students to full-time distance learning for the next two weeks.
This is because of increased confirmed cases of COVID-19, student quarantine counts, and the limited ability for the middle school level to adequately meet the significant distance learning needs for quarantined students, the district said in a press release. These students will begin distance learning Monday, April 19 and return to full-time in-person learning Monday, May 3.
Middle school families should check their emails for additional details from their schools. This does not impact middle school students at the Area Learning Center.
At this time, significant COVID-19 case rates and quarantine counts are not isolated to the middle level. Because of this, the district is reminding the community of the important health and safety measures it needs to continue to take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students in schools.
The district asked residents to remember the basic steps one can take every day to stay healthy and safe:
- Protect yourself and others by properly wearing a face covering
- Wash hands often with soap and water
- Cover coughs and sneezes; do not touch your face with unwashed hands
- If you are sick, stay home from school, child care, sports, and other activities
- Clean all commonly touched surfaces often, such as telephones, door knobs, countertops, etc.
- Participate in routine testing to avoid asymptomatic spread within schools and community, especially if children are in sports and activities. (How and where to get tested for COVID-19)
If a child develops symptoms or tests positive, everyone in the household will need to quarantine at home for 14 days and contact the school nurse. Details on quarantine and isolation guidelines can be found at the following links in English, Spanish, Somali.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher
- New cough or a cough that gets worse
- Difficulty/hard time breathing
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Nasal congestion/stuffy or runny nose
- Chills
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Fatigue
- Gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
COVID-19 testing is available at multiple sites in the community. Children who are feeling any COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested. It is important that if a student gets a COVID-19 test, they must stay home and not go back to school until they receive a negative result.
Additional resources:
MDH Coronavirus Disease 2019 (https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html)
MDH Schools and Child Care: COVID-19 (https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/schools/index.html)
CDC Coronavirus (COVID-19) (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html)
The district said it is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for students and staff.
"Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID-19 mitigation procedures as we work to protect our school community," the district said.
Please contact us at information@isd194.org with any COVID-19-related questions or concerns.
