Residents of the Legends of Apple Valley apartment complex gathered for a patriotic get-together Friday, July 2, at the complex’s main parking lot. Between 35 and 40 people were at the gathering in the parking lot or watched the event from their apartment balconies. In addition to residents, those in attendance included representatives from the Apple Valley Police Department, Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland and members of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 Color Guard/Honor Guard, according to Norb Rezac, a resident at Legends. Rezac said the event included singing patriotic songs, the posting and retiring of the colors by the American Legion Color Guard/Honor Guard and remarks from Hamann-Roland. The attendees also saluted the five branches of the military and acknowledged the veterans who were present.

