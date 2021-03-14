Patrick Bye has joined Merchants Bank as vice president and commercial banker, according to Dan Vlasak, president for Merchants Bank in Lakeville.
“Patrick has a strong background in commercial banking and understands the value in building relationships with new and existing customers, which aligns perfectly with Merchants Bank’s approach. We’re looking forward to having him as part of our team,” said Vlasak.
Bye has 15 years of commercial banking experience in Minneapolis and Rochester. He was previously a business banking relationship manager for US Bank and also worked as a credit analyst for several years.
“I wanted to get back to true community banking,” said Bye. “Being with Merchants will give me the opportunity to really connect with my customers and help them achieve their business goals.”
Bye is a graduate of St. Cloud University with a Bachelor of Science in business management. He has volunteered in several communities, including Rochester and Red Wing, and currently serves as the treasurer for the Civic League Day Nursery. He said he enjoys being involved in the local business communities through the Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Area Builders Association, Rochester Area Economic Development Initiative and CEDA. He, his wife and two children reside in Hampton. They enjoy spending time outdoors by going camping, hunting and fishing, as well as attending the children’s youth sporting events.
The Merchants Bank Commercial Lending team is comprised of more than 40 local experts.
Merchants Bank is a full service community bank with 23 bank locations in southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin and a leasing division, Merchants Bank Equipment Finance, in Edina. Headquartered in Winona, MFGI has more than $2.5 billion in assets. Merchants was founded in 1875.
