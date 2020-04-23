Northfield Hospital + Clinics staff and patients are all required to wear face masks, as an additional precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This is based on CDC’s recommendation that all individuals cover their faces in health care facilities. Masks are required for everyone entering the hospital.
NH+C is also screening all those who enter the hospital for symptoms of COVID-19; this includes taking temperatures.
NH+C asks all patients to wear a face mask to their upcoming appointments (except children under the age of 2). A mask should cover the mouth and nose; and it must be worn during the duration of an appointment. Members of the care team will also wear masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Those who don’t have access to a mask can see the CDC’s website for guidelines to make no-sew, cloth face coverings. A scarf or bandana are good options, too. Masks are also available from local and online retailers.
Members of the public shouldn’t be wearing surgical masks or N-95 respirators – those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders.
CDC recommends that everyone wear a face mask while out in public. Masks limit the spread of virus. Wearing a mask protects others, by keeping your breath and cough away from them. It adds another layer of protection (like physical distance) to prevent you from spreading germs to others if you don’t know whether you have a virus.
A cotton mask is a good option. When you wear a cotton mask, change it when it gets wet (including condensation from your breath). Wash it in hot water with regular detergent.
To guard health, the best protection is to: wash your hands often and well; don’t touch your face since germs enter via eyes, nose, mouth; stay home, and if you must be out, stay at least 6 feet away from people who don’t live in your household.
