Two of the Apple Valley Police Department’s police dogs were recognized at the Dec. 10 City Council meeting. Chief Jon Rechtzigel recognized the accomplishments of retiring K-9 Duke and his handler, Officer Zach Broughten. Duke, the department’s second dog in its K-9 program, retired from active duty service in November after working with the department since 2014. He will continue to live with Broughten. The team was presented with a plaque recognizing their service from Capt. Nick Francis. Rechtzigel also introduced the department’s newest K-9 Bergil and his handler Officer Cody Yard. Bergil and Yard completed training and certification in the middle of November. “The department was able to train and equip the K-9 team due to a donation from McDonough K-9 training,” according to Dec. 10 City Council documents.
Passing the K-9 torch
Patty Dexter
