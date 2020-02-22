Toastmasters Area 45 and Big Apple Toastmasters in partnership with Fraser in the Twin Cities will conduct a Speechcraft workshop March 12 to April 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fraser, 2400 W. 64th St., Minneapolis.
The goal of the workshop is to provide a safe and supportive environment where those with differing abilities develop speaking, listening and evaluation skills.
The partnership brings together the skills of Toastmasters and Fraser’s expertise with helping people with disabilities.
Toastmasters is an international organization dedicated to the mastery of speaking and leadership skills.
Fraser is a guiding star to navigate autism, mental health and specialneeds at every stage of life.
For more information on the workshop, contact Julie McKibbons at Fraser at 612-434-5120 or Fraser.org/workshops/workshop/Speechcraft-1001.
For additional information on Toastmasters contact Brian Flagg, a Toastmaster for over 12 years, 2019 Divisional Toastmaster of the Year, director for Toastmasters Area 45, president of Big Apple Toastmasters in Apple Valley and has a son with special needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.