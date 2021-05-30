Dave McElroy to have hunting, fishing show on Sportsmen’s Channel
Musician Dave McElroy, who lives in Lakeville and Nashville, Tenn., will launch a 75-date tour on June 4 in Minnetonka.
McElroy, a country artist whose singles have been on the Country and Billboard charts, will perform at 7 p.m. at The Wharf at Lord Fletcher’s. The show is a benefit performance for the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Admission to the show is free with a recommended donation.
In addition to the chart success, McElroy has two YouTube million-plus-hit videos (“Let It Flow” and “Chill”) and three consecutive singles that reached the Country Music charts in the past two years – including McElroy’s latest, “Let It Flow” at No. 38 last week.
McElroy has opened concert stages for Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Joe Nichols, Old Dominion and others. The day that “Trucker Hat” dropped, Billboard flagged it as the fifth most added single on country stations. Three days later, Music Row clocked it in as the second most added.
The Sony Music artist will release a new single, ”Vibin’ ” late in June.
As if that wasn’t enough for McElroy, he will debut “Hang Time with Dave McElroy” on the Sportsman Channel the last week of June. The show will focus on hunting and fishing.
More information is at davemcelroy.com.
