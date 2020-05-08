A portion of Lexington Avenue between Clubview Drive and Lone Oak Road in Eagan will be closed beginning May 11.
The work is part of the Lone Oak Road and Lexington Avenue intersection improvement project.
Traffic will be detoured using Yankee Doodle Road, Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road.
Contact Dakota County Transportation Department at 952-891-7900 or hwyconstruction@co.dakota.mn.us with any questions or concerns.
