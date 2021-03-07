Two of the four hires share their experiences
The Lakeville Police Department has hired four new patrol officers recently.
The city put together the following Q and A’s, which help introduce the new officers to the community.
Following are the responses from two of the new officers. Responses from the other two officers ran previously.
William Oyaas
Hometown: Crystal, MN
College: Metropolitan State University
Interesting facts about me: I am a triplet. We are not identical, but both my siblings are in similar fields; one is a paramedic and the other just finished his time with the Air Force.
Background: I was previously a paramedic with North Memorial in north metropolitan area. During my last few years I obtained my bachelor’s degree in public health and then went to the law enforcement skills program through Metropolitan State University.
Volunteer work: I was previously involved with the Boy Scouts and did various volunteer projects within the local community.
Hobbies: Camping, biking, and hiking. I also play the cello although have been out of practice with how busy I have been the last couple years.
Greatest childhood memory: Every summer my family would go to the Gunflint Trail in northern Minnesota and stay for a week fishing, hiking, and barbecuing. I would say every trip we took ties for greatest memory.
Why did you choose to apply in Lakeville?
Lakeville is a fascinating city which has rapidly grown in recent years. The community is incredibly supportive, involved and kind.
What is the best thing about becoming a Lakeville officer?
The whole department has been very welcoming and supportive in my start in a new career. Lakeville also offers a wide number of opportunities for their officers which I hope to participate in over the coming years.
Christine Good
Hometown: Apple Valley
College: Normandale Community College/Hennepin Technical College
Interesting facts about me: I’ve been married to my husband for over 15 years, and we have a 9-year-old daughter. I obtained my Series 6, 7, 63, and Insurance/Annuities licenses in my previous work as an associate financial planner. I ride a Harley Davidson Sportster 883 Low, although I stand to inherit my husband’s 1996 Fatboy.
Background: I graduated from Rosemount High School. I was a seasonal community service officer with Faribault Police. I worked for Mall of America Security for four years as a patrol officer, training sergeant and lieutenant of the Counterterrorism Division. I was a police officer in Cannon Falls for 3 years and 8 months.
Volunteer work: Leader of the Soldier Family Readiness Group for C Co. 2-135 Infantry Unit, Winona, Minnesota
Hobbies: Camping, hiking, biking, riding motorcycles and traveling.
Greatest childhood memory: Family trip to Colorado and Tennessee
Why did you choose to apply in Lakeville?
It has been my goal to work with a department Dakota County because that is my home. Lakeville Police Department has a very good reputation in the law enforcement community and with the citizens it serves.
What is the best thing about becoming a Lakeville Officer?
Too many things to list! The friendly people, the opportunities, the available resources – makes a great work environment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.