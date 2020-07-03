To the editor:
One thing has become apparent during these uncertain and difficult times; we as Americans value and enjoy our parks. From our local neighborhood parks to our national treasures like the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness our outdoor spaces are an important part of American life.
The U.S. House of Representatives is currently debating the Great American Outdoors Act. The bipartisan bill will invest in aging National Parks and public lands infrastructure as well as aid in protecting and providing recreational access through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to national, state, and local parks, forests, wildlife areas, and other public lands.
The Senate recently passed the legislation with overwhelming bipartisan support. That’s why I’m calling on U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, to ask leadership in Congress to pass this important bill. Nearly $5 million have been invested in the 2nd Congressional District alone since the creation of the LWCF.
In addition to investing in our public lands and local economies, this bill will create jobs that are critical to small businesses that depend on outdoor recreation. We have a great opportunity to protect both our parks, wildlife areas, and public lands as well as improve our economy with this bipartisan bill.
Kelly Mielke
Apple Valley
