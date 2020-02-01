Park Nicollet rehabilitation services in Burnsville has moved to a new and expanded site, combining adult and pediatric rehab and therapy services at one location.
The new 18,500-square-foot site, located at 14451 Grand Ave. S., in Burnsville, opened its doors to patients in November.
The clinic combines rehab and therapy services previously provided at two separate Park Nicollet locations, including the Burnsville clinic and Ridge Point clinic.
“Our new facility is state of the art, and we’re excited to be able to provide a full range of rehab and therapy services for our patients of all ages, all under one roof,” said Judy Rock, physical therapy manager at Park Nicollet.
The expanded rehab clinic includes a sports gym with a batting cage; a Pilates studio; and artificial turf and video analysis to enhance and expand sports medicine programs for golf, tennis, baseball, running and more. The clinic also added wound therapy as a new service and expanded its chronic pain programs.
Other services offered include occupational therapy, physical therapy, hand therapy, speech and language pathology, orthopedic and sports rehab, vestibular rehab, concussion rehab, driving evaluations and serial casting.
Park Nicollet Clinic is part of HealthPartners, the largest consumer-governed, nonprofit health care organization in the nation. Park Nicollet Clinic serves the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area with 20 primary care clinics, seven urgent care centers and 11 pharmacies. For more information, visit parknicollet.com.
