NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provides support groups to help parents discover resources to meet the challenges of raising a child with mental illness, learn coping skills and develop problem-solving skills. Parent resource groups are facilitated by a parent who has a child with a mental illness and who has been trained to lead support groups. A parent resource group meets in Burnsville on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Dakota County Child & Family Clinic, 2530 Horizon Drive. Note the name on the building says “Eagan Child & Family Clinic.” For information, contact Elizabeth at 651-208-0527.

