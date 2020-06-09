Members of the School of Environmental Studies class of 2020 were honored by school teachers and other staff during a car parade at the District 196 magnet school in Apple Valley, June 4. High schools were unable to hold traditional commencement ceremonies this year due to COVID-19. SES teachers lined the sidewalk in front the school with signs and waved to graduates as they drove by in cars with their family members and friends. Many cars were decorated for the occasion with balloons, photos, writing and more. That same evening, the virtual graduation ceremony for SES premiered on the district's YouTube channel. 

