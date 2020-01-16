Haley Bryant handles the ball for Lakeville North in a South Suburban Conference girls basketball game against Eagan on Jan. 9. The Panthers, who trailed by three points at halftime, came back to win 61-59 in overtime. Lakeville North, whose leading scorer Lauren Jensen was out because of a leg injury, was led by senior guard Sarah Kuma, who had 17 points. Lizzie Berkvam scored 13 and Morgan Robison had 10.
