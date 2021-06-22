Stachewicz, Kocher push North to top-10 team finish
A couple of second-place finishes helped Lakeville North vault into the top 10 at the state Class AA boys track and field meet.
Panthers sophomore Bryce Stachewicz was runner-up in the 800 meters and junior Jack Kocher took second in the 300 hurdles. Those performances were responsible for more than two-thirds of North’s 29 team points at the state finals Satuday at St. Michael-Albertville High School, where the Panthers tied for sixth place.
Rosemount and Hopkins finished first and second in the Class AA team standings. North wasn’t far from the third-place trophy, which Farmington received for scoring 34 points.
Kocher went into state as the top seed in the 300 hurdles but was a close second to Hopkins senior Samuel Duffing in the final. Duffing finished in 39.15 seconds, adding a first-place medal to the second in the 110 hurdles he earned earlier in the day. Kocher’s 300 time was 39.45.
The 800 meters lost its top seed in Farmington junior Ramy Ayoub, who scratched after having a problem with his right leg in the 400 final (Ayoub returned for the last event, the 4x400 relay, which Farmington won). That created a wide-open race, which Mounds View junior Will Skelly won in 1 minute, 53.46 seconds. North’s Stachewicz placed second in 1:54.71.
Stachewicz and Kocher also were prominent on the Panthers’ third-place team in the 4x400 relay, running the final two legs. Senior Logan McGee and sophomore Andrew Casey ran the first two legs for the Panthers, who finished in 3:25.16.
Casey also scored a team point by finishing ninth in the 1,600 in 4:25.89.
North was one of four South Suburban Conference boys teams to finish in the top 10 at the state meet, joining Rosemount, Farmington and Prior Lake (fifth).
Lakeville North scored three points in the girls Class AA meet, all coming from senior Mikelle Naatjes in field events. Naatjes finished eighth in the long jump at 17 feet, 1.75 inches and tied for eighth in the pole vault, clearing 10-6.
Lakeville South
Cougars junior Benjamin Mosser medaled in two events at the state Class AA boys meet.
He cleared 6-2 in the high jump to finish eighth. The sixth- and seventh-place jumpers also cleared 6-2 but finished ahead of Mosser under tiebreaking rules.
In the 110 hurdles, Mosser placed ninth in 15.25.
Lakeville South’s girls had athletes at the state meet in two events, although none could break into the top nine to receive a medal. Sylvia Stephenson placed 12th in the high jump and the 4x200 relay of Caroline Curran, Deidre Grimm, Ella Erickson and Jordyn Glinski came in 11th.
