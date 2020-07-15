Pancheros Mexican Grill recently announced that multi-unit franchisee, Bob Thomson, will open the doors to his sixth Pancheros restaurant in Apple Valley.
The new restaurant will be located at 14750 Cedar Ave, Suite 150, in a newly constructed multi-tenant commercial building that also houses other new businesses including Aspen Dental, Jersey Mike’s and Tough Mudder Boot Camp.
Over the years, Pancheros said it has earned a loyal following for redefining the standards of a burrito. In addition to burritos, the fast-casual restaurant serves burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. Thomson said the restaurant has earned popularity for its chips and queso and unique limited-time offerings.
“While this isn’t my first, second or third location in the area, the Apple Valley location marks a significant homecoming of sorts. We have brought on board, Tony Guo, a 2020 graduate of the University of Minnesota as part of our team.” Thomson said.
Thomson and Guo share an affinity not just as U of M alums, but also a passion for entrepreneurship. Both share insights and energy with one another, Thomson’s rooted in decades of business success and Guo’s rooted in academic achievements at the Carlson School of Business.
Originally working with the Iowa Chamber of Commerce, Thomson grew up in Winona and after spending most of his career in Iowa, he said returning to Minnesota has been a great joy and he’s worked to build up the local community. Bringing more restaurants to the area, Thomson creates jobs and a destination for locals to satisfy their queso craving. Thomson brings more than 40 years of restaurant ownership experience to his new restaurant. At 94 years of age, Thomson aims to open more locations in the area.
Thomson also operates the Pancheros in Arden Hills, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Fridley and Golden Valley alongside Craig Noah, director of operations. It is the eighth location in Minnesota, adding to the more than 60 units across the country.
“The new opening in Apple Valley is not only a huge milestone for Bob and his team, but also for the Pancheros brand,” said Rodney Anderson, founder and CEO of Pancheros Mexican Grill. “Under Bob and Craig’s leadership, Pancheros in Apple Valley is set up for success, and we look forward to celebrating their continued growth.”
The brand’s pursuit to build the perfect burrito dates back to 1992 when Pancheros founder Rodney Anderson opened the doors to his first restaurant in downtown Iowa City, Iowa.
For more information on Pancheros Mexican Grill in Apple Valley, visit or call 952-388-1807.
