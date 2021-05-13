Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic messed with having fun in Lakeville.
While there were fireworks on the Fourth of July in 2020, that was about it, as the all-volunteer committee that organizes the summer festival Pan-O-Prog had to put the fun on hold for a year.
But the committee decided on Tuesday that it would plan for a July 4-11 festival in 2021 with many of the same events as previous years.
As pandemic restrictions are being relaxed in Minnesota, committee members said they are planning for “Beer, Brats & Bingo,” Cruise Night, the Grand Parade and more.
For details and information leading up to and during the festival, follow Pan-O-Prog on social media or go to Panoprog.org.
