Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic messed with having fun in Lakeville.

While there were fireworks on the Fourth of July in 2020, that was about it, as the all-volunteer committee that organizes the summer festival Pan-O-Prog had to put the fun on hold for a year.

But the committee decided on Tuesday that it would plan for a July 4-11 festival in 2021 with many of the same events as previous years.

As pandemic restrictions are being relaxed in Minnesota, committee members said they are planning for “Beer, Brats & Bingo,” Cruise Night, the Grand Parade and more.

For details and information leading up to and during the festival, follow Pan-O-Prog on social media or go to Panoprog.org.

