Following are the results of the Pan-O-Prog 2023 Red Fox Tavern Euchre tournaments:  

July 12, 1 p.m. – first Jerry Wicklund 79 points; second (tie) Marlys Amundson and Charz Adelman 77; fourth (tie) Sharon O’Toole  and Bob Zvanovec 74, sixth (tie) John Kelly 72 and Ed Rutherford 72.

  

