Lakeville Area School District facilities crews have been busy this month sorting and packing around 100,000 pieces of personal protective equipment. Face coverings, face shields, hand sanitizer, gloves, cleaning supplies and more were being shipped schools and facilities throughout the district. District 194 will start the school year with a hybrid learning plan that allows students to attend school two days a week in classrooms with class sizes reduced by 50 percent, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The school year will start Sept. 14 in District 194.
Packing up PPE for Lakeville schools
Tad Johnson
Managing Editor
