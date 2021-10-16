The Dakota County Historical Society will host a book club for “Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl” by Jonathan Slaght on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free, but pre-registration is required.

When he was a fledgling birdwatcher, Slaght had a chance encounter with one of the most mysterious birds on Earth. Bigger than any owl he knew, it looked like a small bear with decorative feathers. He snapped a quick photo and shared it with experts. Soon he was on a five-year journey, searching for this enormous, enigmatic creature in the lush, remote forests of eastern Russia. That first sighting set his calling as a scientist.

While registration for this event is free, donations are encouraged to offset the cost of hosting virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. No account is required to view the presentation once the link is received. Contact the Lawshe Museum at 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org/events to reserve a spot.

