Eagan’s Lily Fandre is guarded by Lakeville North’s Michaela Juaire during a South Suburban Conference girls basketball game Jan. 9. Lakeville North won 61-59 in overtime, dropping Eagan to 5-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference. Fandre had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Wildcats, who also got 14 points and 13 rebounds from sophomore forward Jocelyn Plonski.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.