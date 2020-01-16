s ea gbb 1 17.JPG

Eagan’s Lily Fandre is guarded by Lakeville North’s Michaela Juaire during a South Suburban Conference girls basketball game Jan. 9. Lakeville North won 61-59 in overtime, dropping Eagan to 5-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference. Fandre had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Wildcats, who also got 14 points and 13 rebounds from sophomore forward Jocelyn Plonski.

