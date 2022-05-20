More than 2,100 students are scheduled to graduate from District 196 schools during commencement ceremonies scheduled for May and early June. The estimated diploma count of 2,117 includes 400 from Apple Valley High School, 480 from Eagan High School, 590 from Eastview High School and 647 from Rosemount High School.
The high school totals include 141 seniors from the School of Environmental Studies, 13 from Dakota Ridge School, 31 from the Area Learning Center high school program, 37 from the Transition Plus program for young adults ages 18-21 with special needs and 85 adult learners who will graduate from Community Education’s Adult Basic Education program.
Below is a complete schedule of commencement ceremonies in the district. Information about location changes due to weather conditions will be available on the district and school websites the day of the event.
• Native American Cultural Honoring Ceremony – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Central Park in Rosemount
• Adult Basic Education – 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Dakota Ridge School gymnasium
• School of Environmental Studies – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Minnesota Zoo Amphitheater (weather permitting)
• Eagan High School – 2:22 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the stadium (weather permitting)
• Apple Valley High School – 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the Mariucci Arena
• Eastview High School – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the stadium (weather permitting)
• Rosemount High School – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the Mariucci Arena
• Dakota Ridge School – 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, in the gymnasium
• Transition Plus – 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Rosemount Community Center
• Area Learning Center – 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Silver Bell Learning Center
