More than 2,100 students are scheduled to graduate from Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 schools during commencement ceremonies scheduled for May and early June.
The estimated diploma count of 2,172 includes 453 from Apple Valley High School, 495 from Eagan High School, 587 from Eastview High School and 637 from Rosemount High School.
The high school totals include 184 seniors from the School of Environmental Studies, eight from Dakota Ridge School, 35 from the Area Learning Center high school program, 46 from the Transition Plus program for young adults ages 18-21 and 80 adult learners who will graduate from Community Education’s Adult Basic Education program.
Below is a complete schedule of commencement ceremonies in the district. Information about location changes due to weather conditions will be available on the district and school websites the day of the event.
- Native American Cultural Honoring Ceremony – 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Erickson Park in Rosemount
- Adult Basic Education – 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Dakota Ridge School Gymnasium
- School of Environmental Studies – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Minnesota Zoo Amphitheater (weather permitting)
- Eagan High School – 2:23 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in the stadium (weather permitting)
- Apple Valley High School – 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Maturi Sports Pavilion, University of Minnesota
- Eastview High School – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in the stadium (weather permitting)
- Rosemount High School – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Maturi Sports Pavilion, University of Minnesota
- Dakota Ridge School – 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the gymnasium
- Transition Plus – 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Rosemount Community Center
- Area Learning Center – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Silver Bell Learning Center
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.