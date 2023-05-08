aveg eastview grad 9 web.jpg
An Eastview High School graduate gives a fist bump to Eastview Principal Bruce Miller in 2022. 

 Photo by Patty Dexter

More than 2,100 students are scheduled to graduate from Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 schools during commencement ceremonies scheduled for May and early June.

The estimated diploma count of 2,172 includes 453 from Apple Valley High School, 495 from Eagan High School, 587 from Eastview High School and 637 from Rosemount High School.

