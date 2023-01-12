Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center opens its 2023 15th season with Minnesota Orchestra violist Sam Bergman and soprano Carrie Henneman Shaw’s “Outpost” at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave.
“Outpost” is a 21st century variety show blending music and spoken word, featuring some of the most creative and original voices in the Upper Midwest, according to a press release.
“I’ll be playing a brand new work by an astonishing young Puerto Rican composer, Iván Enrique Rodriguez, called ‘On Being.’ It’s a tour de force that he wrote after moving from the island to the mainland, and I think the audience will very much enjoy it,” said Outpost founder Sam Bergman. “Carrie Henneman Shaw and I will perform two songs written specially for Outpost by the young Kansas-based composer Daijana Wallace, called ‘I Am The Mind of Winter’ and ‘The Meadowsweet That Grows By The Road.’ Carrie will also do a short set of solo works, possibly with electronics.
Spoken word artists will be Eagan poet and author Marissa Lingen and Twin Cities poet Anna George Meek, who will read from their original works.
The centerpiece of the program will be a string quartet by the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Du Yun, called “Tattooed In Snow.”
Bergman will be joined by Minnesota Orchestra violinists Hanna Landrum and Emily Switzer and associate principal cellist Silver Ainomäe for that piece.
“It’s a crazy ride, but also so evocative of the darkness of a northern winter, so we thought it would be perfect for the occasion,” Bergman said.
Tickets can be purchased at the LAAC, by phone at 952-985-4640, or at lakevillemn.gov/374/Attend-an-Event.
The 15th season of Coffee Concerts sponsored by Audrey Johnson Companies consists of three other concerts:
“OboeBass!” premieres Mary Ellen Childs’ “There is a Humming” Feb. 26, 2 p.m. The climate piece is a Harvard Fromm Foundation Commission informed by sights, sounds, and scents from her sailing expedition to Svalbard. “OboeBass!” is Carrie Vecchione, oboe, and Rolf Erdahl, double bass. This concert also includes solos and duo pieces by Tim Goplerud, Edvard Grieg, and Kelly Vaneman.
Twin Cities Reed Quintet, April 2, 2 p.m., presents music from the new and growing repertoire for Reed Quintet - a sonorous blend of oboe, saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet, and bassoon. Carrie Vecchione, oboe; Joan Hutton, saxophone; Jennifer Gerth, clarinet; Pat O’Keefe, bass clarinet; and Nick Ober, bassoon.
Trios with Rui Du and Friends, May 7, 2 p.m. A kaleidoscope of trio combinations performed by Minnesota Orchestra assistant concertmaster Rui Du, with friends Pitnarry Shin, cello; Christine Soojin Kim, oboe; Sang Yoon Kim, clarinet; and Bethel Balge, piano. Stravinsky’s Soldier’s Tale for Violin, Clarinet and Piano; Edouard Destenay’s Trio in B minor for Piano, Oboe, and Clarinet; and Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No.1 in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello.
Audrey Johnson Companies are celebrating their 57th anniversary in residential and commercial real estate in Lakeville. In honor of this occasion, they are a Season Sponsor for this 15th season of the Coffee Concerts.
