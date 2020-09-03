“Bandanahhh” will be performing upbeat hits from the 1940s through today Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1:30 p.m. or 2:15 p.m. at the picnic shelter at Antlers Park in Lakeville. They will play for two groups of seniors – one from 1:30–2 p.m. and one from 2:15–2:45 p.m. Ecumen Seasons of Apple Valley is sponsoring the event. Pre-registration required. It is free for Lakeville Area Active Adults members, $5/non-members. Sign up at the Heritage Center or call 952-985-4620. Space is limited.

