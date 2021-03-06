Brianna Ostoff, Farmington Community Education director, has been chosen as the State Community Educator of Excellence by the Minnesota Community Education Association. She received her award at the MCEA Virtual Winter Conference which took place via Zoom on Feb. 17 and 18.
MCEA recognizes, thanks and celebrates the outstanding contributions made by practitioners and supporters of community education from across Minnesota. Nominees represent the best of the best: persons committed to working together, creating opportunities, persisting through challenges and partnering with others.
Ostoff took on a leadership role with the Community Education COVID-19 Task Force, which was created in March 2020. She set up twice-weekly state-wide virtual meetings, so directors and others in the field could meet to ask questions, receive clarification and ideas, and get support. The session helped directors navigate the new and ever-changing guidelines for schools and Community Education as they related to COVID-19. Ostoff did all of this in addition to her many duties as the Community Education director in Farmington.
MCEA said in giving the award that Ostoff is highly respected by her colleagues and her co-workers. She has made a significant impact not only on her local community, but statewide as well.
