Original Mattress Factory is hosting a drive to collect blankets for Bridging, a nonprofit that provides furniture and household items to people and families transitioning out of poverty and homelessness.
The drive will take place 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at all 12 Original Mattress Factory Twin Cities retail locations, including Apple Valley, 7602 150th St. W., and Eagan, 1454 Yankee Doodle Road.
Everyone is encouraged to donate new or gently used blankets. All sizes are needed, including throw, twin, full, king and queen-sized blankets.
The first 20 donors at each location will get a “secret envelope,” which may contain concert tickets, movie passes or other prizes (one envelope per donor regardless of the number of blankets donated).
Now in its 17th year, the Original Mattress Factory Bring a Blanket for Bridging drive is Bridging’s primary means of securing blankets for the more than 5,000 beds that it gives away annually.
For more information, visit www.bridging.org/engage/events/bringablanket or www.facebook.com/BridgingMN.
