An organ dedication service will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.
The 1986 W. Zimmer & Sons organ, formerly housed at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park, will be dedicated to the glory and service of God with a service of readings and music. Readers and organists associated with the instrument’s past and present homes will participate, as will the Easter Choir. Organists include Judy Campen, Ben Kornelis, Brian De Young, Noah Strom and Dawn Whittenburg.
The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
