Orders open for Apple Valley tree, shrub sale Mar 10, 2022

Apple Valley's annual bare-root tree and shrub sale is now open for orders.

Residents are encouraged to place orders early as quantities are limited. Up to three trees and five shrubs can be purchased.

The order pickup will take place 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 30.

Get more information about available plant varieties and placing the online order at https://tinyurl.com/2crpuuff.
