As a member-owned electric cooperative, Dakota Electric Association’s members have an opportunity to serve their cooperative.
As part of the annual election process, Dakota Electric is requesting volunteers to serve on the Nominating Committee that interviews director candidates. Volunteers are drawn by lot for each district with two members and an alternate selected to serve for each district. The committee will meet on Jan. 25 to interview candidates for the board of directors’ election. Those who serve on the Nominating Committee will receive a stipend for their time.
Dakota Electric is governed by a board made up of 12 directors elected by the membership to serve on the cooperative board. Three directors serve in each of the four districts designated by comparable population amounts. These democratically elected board members govern and direct the affairs of Dakota Electric, guide how the co-op’s money and assets are used to fulfill the cooperative’s mission and represent their members’ interests and concerns as they develop policies that guide the cooperative’s operations and strategic direction.
Directors attend national and regional meetings, conferences and events to collaborate with industry peers, stay current on the latest issues and help make decisions on specific industry and governance issues such as risk management, ratemaking and policy development.
In adherence with Dakota Electric’s bylaws and policies, any eligible member may seek election for the board of directors in the district in which the person resides. The following incumbent directors’ terms will expire in 2022, and they will be seeking re-election to the Dakota Electric Board of Directors: David Jones in District 1, vacancy in District 2, Bill Holton in District 3, and Stacy Miller in District 4. Election results are announced at the April 28, 2022, annual meeting.
Members interested in serving in either of these roles should visit www.dakotaelectric.com/about-us/annual-meeting-election for more information. Deadline for submission is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Candidates and Nominating Committee members must be available for interviews on Jan. 25, 2022.
