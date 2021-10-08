Will offer intergenerational programming, connections to Crossroads Church
Oppidan Investment Company, a national property development firm headquartered in Minneapolis, is breaking ground on its newest senior living community in Lakeville.
The Pillars of Lakeville, 17701 Glacier Way, is the seventh in Oppidan’s portfolio of Pillars senior living communities, with additional Pillars communities in Grand Rapids, Mankato, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Shorewood and White Bear Lake. It also has properties in California.
Ebenezer Management Services, Minnesota’s largest senior living operator, will manage The Pillars of Lakeville.
The 132,000-square-foot building will offer 100 apartments including independent living, assisted living and memory care. The Pillars of Lakeville is positioned next to Crossroads Church, Christian Heritage Academy and Four Square Childcare. These communities will all be physically connected through an internal hallway, allowing simple and safe passage, and fostering opportunities for The Pillars of Lakeville residents to participate in Ebenezer’s internationally recognized Intergenerational Connections program. Intergenerational Connections provides opportunities for older adults to engage with children and youth to bridge the generation gap and create learning opportunities for all. There are more than 200 children who attend Four Square Childcare.
“Crossroads Church, Christian Heritage Academy and Four Square Childcare are already important places where connections are developed and a community is built,” said Shannon Rusk, Oppidan senior vice president of development. “We couldn’t have chosen better neighbors. We look forward to serving the broader community with our beautiful senior living community.”
The community will offer residents a fitness center, salon, pickleball court, sky lounge, parlor and pub.
Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
“We value our longstanding partnership with Oppidan and look forward to working with them on yet another beautiful senior living community,” said Jon Lundberg, Ebenezer president and CEO. “Our common focus on purposeful community affiliations, as evidenced by our relationships with Crossroads Church and Four Square Childcare, are at the center of our unified goals.”
As part of its commitment to enriching the lives of those living with memory loss, Oppidan is devoting specific attention to memory care residents. The Pillars name is inspired by the Pillars Fund, which Oppidan created in 2016 to help immerse memory care residents in more than 50 enriching programs through activities and other therapies that stimulate and engage residents. Oppidan has pledged $500,000 to the Pillars Fund to-date.
“Every day, our goal is to strengthen our fellowship and community connections, and The Pillars of Lakeville will accomplish this,” said Rev. Dr. Paul Marzahn. “This fulfills a longtime vision God shared with Crossroads and I’m thrilled to watch this community come to life.”
Since 1991, Oppidan has continued to command attention in the commercial development industry, working with clients such as Duluth Trading Company, Ebenezer Management Services, Watermark Retirement Communities, Northern Tool + Equipment, Caliber Collison, and Supervalu, among many others.
For more information, visit Oppidan.com.
