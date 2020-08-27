As part of marking its 40-year history in the Twin Cities during an unprecedented time, St. Paul-based Skylark Opera Theatre performed for the residents at Ebenezer Ridge Point Apartments in Burnsville on Aug. 22. The outdoor performance lasted about 30 minutes and was conducted with safety a top priority, including keeping performers and audience members at a safe social distance. The patio performance offered residents a much-needed opportunity for entertainment after months of limited interaction. Twin Cities performers Bergen Baker and Paul Coate performed a variety of selections from well-known operas, operettas, musical theater and Broadway hits under the direction of musical director and accompanist Jerry Rubino. More about Skylark Opera Theatre is at skylarkopera.org.
