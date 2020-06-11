To the editor:
My wife Dr. Kay LaBoone, a biologist and professional educator, joins me in taking strong exception to a letter writer’s proposal (May 29) to close the public beaches in Lakeville out of fear that somehow allowing citizens to use them will create “a COVID-19 swimming magnet.”
What we have seen in our country, state and city since mid-March is a massive, self-destructive, over-reaction to a predictable — and in fact long-predicted — biological event: another pandemic. Our species has survived many of them, and it will survive this one. Biologically speaking, we are all descendants of pandemic survivors. Survival is built into our genes.
Viruses mutate rapidly and some that infect humans can develop greater-than-normal lethality, but it is improbable that any naturally-occuring virus will be lethal to more that a small percentage of the host population. Pathogens cannot survive if they kill their host organisms, whether they are animals or people. The worst a pathogen can do is make its host sick, because it needs a live host to survive and replicate.
Individual survival of exposure to any pathogen is not guaranteed. Personal health conditions, including a person’s biological age affect individual survival.
Ultimately, biology catches up to all of us. “Cowering in place” can’t change that.
The people using Lakeville’s beaches generally are young, healthy and dispersed in an open, physical environment, where abundant fresh air and sunlight provide them protection. The May 29 letter writer apparently failed to consider the sterilizing effects of the sun’s ultraviolet spectra.
He cites other so-called “facts,” like the pusillanimous statements and actions of other public officials, as reasons why Lakeville’s city government should join the fear-driven parade of irrational mismanagement of public property.
Enough already! We say: “Open all the beaches! Open the parks! Let people disperse outdoors and have some fun!”
Inevitably, because of the pandemic, we will have to bury some wonderful people months or maybe years too soon. But we should also bury our fears. We owe to those who came before us, and to those who will come after us, to show some courage.
Courage, not fear, is a virtue.
KENNETH J. LaBOONE
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.