Eagan-based “OboeBass!” will perform Valerie Coleman’s original composition “American Vein” commissioned by Chamber Music America for the ensemble at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, on a livestreamed Zoom concert from Open Space Music.
Tickets ($12) are available online at https://open-space-music.com.
The five-movement piece - about the unity and pride of a unified America - tours the country, starting with the Redwood Forests, cruises down Route 66, visits Woodstock of 1952, pays homage to the Melting Pot at the Statue of Liberty, and finishes off with “Barn Raising, Bourbon and Bluegrass” and features poems by the composer. Coleman will also perform her new compositions for solo flute on the program, and the performances will be interspersed with talks from the performers giving an inside look into their creative process.
Coleman is an assistant professor of performance, chamber music, and entrepreneurship at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. She is an internationally acclaimed, Grammy nominated flutist, composer, entrepreneur and she is creator of the ensemble Imani Winds.
“OboeBass!” (Carrie Vecchione, oboe & Rolf Erdahl, bass) perform widely across the country on recital series, at colleges and universities, and at conferences of the International Double Reed Society and International Society of Bassists. Their performance for the book launch of Kate DiCamillo’s “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul was broadcast on Minnesota Public Radio’s Talking Volumes Program. They present a recital series of the Lakeville Area Arts Center featuring a variety of chamber ensembles. As “Pages of Music with Rolf and Carrie,” they present educational programs linking music and children’s literature for schools, libraries, and bookstores.
