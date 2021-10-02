The Apple Valley Fire Department is hosting three open houses this year as part of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!’ works to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must take action,” according to the city’s website.
The open houses will be held mostly outdoors and are weather dependent. The events are scheduled for:
• Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m., Station 1, 15000 Hayes Road
• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m., Station 2, 13995 Galaxie Ave.
• Thursday, Oct. 7, 6-8 p.m., Station 3, 14195 Essex Ave.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/uzhe3ujw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.