Apple Valley Villa is hosting an open house about technologies that could make daily life easier for older adults.
The event will take place 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Apple Valley Villa, 14610 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Community members are invited to come learn about technologies that can make like easier, safer, healthier and more fun.
Alissa Boroff from Centrex and Kate Ingalls-Maloney from The Learning Lab will demonstrate some safety devices for home and apartment use. The event is open to all and appetizers will be served. RSVP to Jean at 952-236-2625.
