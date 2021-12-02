An open house will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, to review the design of the Lakeville Area School District’s ninth elementary school at the Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, in the Board Room (Oak Room). The district said it is eager to share some of the design process with the community, which voted for the construction of the new school to address the district’s growing enrollment. Representatives from Wold Architects and Engineers will be at the open house to show off design concepts and answer questions.

For more information, email isd194@isd194.org.

