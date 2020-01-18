The Lakeville Friends of the Environment will host an Open House and Environmental Resource Event on Saturday, Jan. 25, 1-3 p.m. at Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive.

There will be experts on on recycling, composting, Green Step Cities, Vermillion Water Stewards, Dakota Electric, electric vehicles, pollinators and up to date information on the pine bark beetle.

Lakeville Friends of the Environment will also showcase its activities. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information call or text Debbie at 952-250-3320.

