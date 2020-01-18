Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. High 9F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.