A fresh approach to ending hunger
Eating fresh fruits and vegetables can be a challenge for families who live on small grocery budgets.
The Open Door Pop Up Produce Stand aims to address that by offering free fresh produce from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington, 325 Oak St.
In the past month, the Eagan-based nonprofit has collaborated with city staff after the town’s only grocery store closed in December. The first Pop Up Produce Stand served Farmington residents Jan. 20 and volunteers distributed more than 1,000 pounds of food.
For the past few years, The Open Door mobile pantry bus has visited residents at Spruce Apartments in downtown Farmington, but organizers decided to offer a Pop Up Produce Stand for residents who may not have transportation to shop at area grocery stores and for those who live on fixed incomes.
The Open Door was founded in 2009 by Eagan church members who saw a growing problem of food insecurity. Mission efforts began in a house basement and bloomed into a nonprofit with volunteers coming from Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, St. John Neumann Catholic Church and Easter Lutheran Church.
Each month The Open Door mobile pantry bus travels to 28 sites within Dakota County.
“Our philosophy and mission is to bring a healthy, fresh approach to ending hunger, so we really focus on 70 percent of our food is non-perishable whether that is fruits and vegetables, meat, milk and eggs and making sure we are really trying to give out healthy food,” said Annie Gentilini, communications and events coordinator.
The Popup Produce Stand is different from The Open Door site in Eagan because there is no appointment necessary. Anyone who needs food can show up and get it.
“Our Pop Up Produce stands feels more like a shopping experience where you can pick out foods and shop,” Gentilini said.
A few years ago, The Open Door served about 5,000 residents a month that live in Dakota County. Today the nonprofit serves more than 7,000 residents a month.
Volunteers work five days a week in five different locations in Eagan and Apple Valley to serve clients across the county. They work to distribute almost two million pounds of fresh food a year.
Today The Open Door has a waiting list for senior living facilities that have requested visits from the mobile bus. The group also carries an existing wait list from elementary schools within the county that need food for families.
The Open Door Executive Director Jason Viana predicts there will be a growing demand for food assistance since SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits have been cut at the federal level. “Cutting the SNAP benefits is certainly going to affect Minnesota and Dakota County,” he said.
The mission of the Popup Produce Stand is to distribute as much fresh food as possible.
The Pop Up Produce Stand will be open in Farmington at noon on the third Monday of the month at the Rambling River Center.
Viana said The Open Door clients leave feeling welcomed and nourished, adding: “The main thing they feel is relief, and that is not about the food but they say everyone was so nice and you made it so easy and they say thank you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.