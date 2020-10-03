Cub Scout Pack 3239 (Burnsville-Savage) was in the Sunset Pond neighborhood doing a community service project to stencil messages near storm drains on Sept. 15. The message on the drains is to inform residents that only water should make their way to the storm water drains. Grass clippings, leaves and garbage can contaminate water in ponds, lakes and rivers making it difficult on wildlife and damaging drinking water supplies.
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Minnesota health officials confirm first death due to COVID-19 in Isanti County
- Obituary: Adam Weeks 1982–2020
- Freedhem store owner looking to offer more to community
- Mixed-use development digs deep
- Minnetonka students lead march for equitable education, speak out against racism
- Little Falls Schools notified of COVID case in Middle School and at Lindbergh Elementary; urges community to practice COVID safety measures
- The airplane crash on the Glenn Buxengard Farm on January 1, 1967
- Longtime Burnsville mayor faces election challenge
- Little Falls Community High to move to hybrid learning model Oct. 5, following positive COVID case
- Cole Dilley Haugen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trump has shown he doesn’t value life (2)
- Thomas "Tommy" Robert Zoller (2)
- Tracy S. Ellefson (2)
- I care and I hope you do, too (2)
- Pamela J. Witte (1)
- Rose "Rosie" Ann Williams (1)
- Why he won’t be voting for Trump – or Biden (1)
- Letter: Like a good neighbor (1)
- Criticism of Trump based on falsehood (1)
- Biden, Harris offer hope for our country (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.