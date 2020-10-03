Cub Scout Pack 3239 (Burnsville-Savage) was in the Sunset Pond neighborhood doing a community service project to stencil messages near storm drains on Sept. 15. The message on the drains is to inform residents that only water should make their way to the storm water drains. Grass clippings, leaves and garbage can contaminate water in ponds, lakes and rivers making it difficult on wildlife and damaging drinking water supplies.

Tags

Load comments