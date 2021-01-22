Online open house is available through Feb. 14
The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites residents and business from the Apple Valley, Burnsville and Eagan areas to participate in an online open house for the Highway 77/Cedar Avenue corridor study.
The purpose of this study is to evaluate Highway 77/Cedar Avenue between 138th Street in Apple Valley and Interstate 494 in Richfield to increase mobility and safety and improve traffic flow. The concepts developed during the study will be evaluated against multiple criteria to determine if they are possible. The study will create a phasing and implementation plan to help guide how and when improvements may be needed. The goal is to incorporate improvements along Highway 77 into the pavement project tentatively scheduled for 2026.
The virtual open house can be accessed any time from Friday, Jan. 15, to Sunday, Feb. 14. A virtual presentation is scheduled for Jan. 27 at noon and 6 p.m. To join the virtual meeting, visit: mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy77applevalley-richfield/. Those without internet access also can join by calling 844-621-3956 and entering access code 920 231 183. For those unable to attend in person, the presentation is posted online along with the opportunity to submit comments and questions through Feb. 14.
To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. MnDOT encourages participation by all as we believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. Those who need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) email Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy77applevalley-richfield.
