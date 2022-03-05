The Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library will feature the 2022 OneBook, OneLakeville title: “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now, Why We Traded the Commuting Life for A Little House on the Prairie” by author Christopher Ingraham.
An NPR Best Book of the Year, the selection is billed as the hilarious, charming, and candid story of Ingraham’s decision to uproot his life and move his family to Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, population 1,400 — the community he made famous as “the worst place to live in America” in a story he wrote while a reporter for The Washington Post.
Given the popularity of last year’s OneBook virtual event, participants can choose to attend this year’s event in person at the Lakeville Area Arts Center or online. MPR News and Talking Volumes host Kerri Miller will moderate the discussion.
“We are excited to spend a night in conversation with author Christopher Ingraham and Kerri Miller,” says Loretta Ellsworth, OneBook, OneLakeville chair. “Our hybrid format will enable book lovers of all ages to join us in the way that is most comfortable for them, whether that’s in person or from the comfort of their homes, cabins or residential communities. It will also enable them to invite and experience the event with family, friends and book club members near and far.”
“The annual OneBook author event helps promote literacy within our community and brings notable literary talent to Lakeville at no cost to our residents,” said librarian Luann Phillipich. “This delightfully funny book covers the importance of work and family life balance, community building, and the cornerstones of creating a fulfilling life. I encourage everyone to read the book and to join us for an interesting, entertaining, and insightful evening with Christopher Ingraham.”
The music for this year’s event will be performed by acoustic music master Michael Monroe whose unique and mesmerizing sound blends rich vocals, guitar, bamboo and glass flutes.
OneBook, OneLakeville will be held Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. in person at the Lakeville Area Arts Center or online. A ticket is required for this free event. Reserve tickets online or call 952-985-4640. Capacity at the in-person event is limited. Books will be available for sale and there will be a book signing following the event.
The program will be recorded and shared on the Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library Facebook page (facebook.com/HeritageLibraryFriends) and on the Dakota County Library YouTube channel.
There will be two OneBook, OneLakeville Book discussions for individuals who have read the book and are interested in discussing it with others. Also free of charge, they will be held at the Heritage Library in Lakeville on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m.
The book recounts Ingraham’s experience, as he and his wife Briana were having a difficult time making ends meet as they raised their twin boys in the East Coast suburbs.
One day, Ingraham — in his role as a “data guy” reporter at the Washington Post — stumbled on a study that would change his life. It was a ranking of America’s 3,000-plus counties from ugliest to most scenic. He quickly scrolled to the bottom of the list and gleefully wrote the words” “The absolute worst place to live in America is (drumroll please) … Red Lake County, Minn.” The story went viral, to put it mildly.
Among the reactions were many from residents of Red Lake County. While they were unflappably polite — it’s not called “Minnesota Nice” for nothing — they challenged him to look beyond the spreadsheet and actually visit their community. Ingraham, with slight trepidation, accepted. Impressed by the locals’ warmth, humor and hospitality — and ever more aware of his financial situation and torturous commute — Chris and Briana decided to relocate to the town he’d just dragged through the dirt on the Internet.
“If You Lived Here You’d Be Home by Now” is the story of making a decision that turns preconceptions — good and bad — on their heads. In Red Lake County, Ingraham experiences the intensity and power of small-town gossip, struggles to find a decent cup of coffee, suffers through winters with temperatures dropping to 40 below zero, and unearths some truths about small-town life that the coastal media usually miss. It’s a wry and charming tale — with data — of what happened to one family brave enough to move way beyond its comfort zone.
Entering its 14th year, OneBook OneLakeville promotes reading, literacy, and community interaction by engaging members of the Lakeville community in reading and discussing the same book. For more information, visit heritagelibraryfriends.wordpress.com/onebook-onelakeville.
