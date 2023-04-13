Main event with author Ruta Sepetys is April 22
In-person tickets for the OneBook, OneLakeville main event with New York Times bestselling author Ruta Sepetys have been sold out for weeks, but people still have a chance to take in the discussion online and participate in other experiences for the 15th annual event.
Access to a livestream of the 7:30–9 p.m. Saturday, April 22, discussion can be reserved online at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com, along information about several activities organized by the Friends of the Heritage Library linked to Sepetys’ historical fiction novel “I Must Betray You.”
The discussion will be moderated by MyTalk 107.1 radio show host Miss Shannan Paul. Paul is a touring stand-up comedian, voiceover artist, certified auctioneer, autism mom, and hosts the Be Our Geek podcast.
OneBook, OneLakeville is a communitywide event that brings people together and promotes reading and literacy by encouraging everyone to read the same book.
Among other events at the Heritage Library are:
- “Through the Iron Curtain: From Romania” film screening 3–4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15,
- Armchair Travel: Romania 6–7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19,
- Heritage Book Discussion Groups for “I Must Betray You” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
“Through the Iron Curtain” features the stories of 15 Romanian immigrants who escaped an oppressive Communist regime and found new homes in Minnesota. The film will be followed by a question-and-answer session with members of the Heritage Organization of Romanian Americans. The event is geared for adults and teens.
The travel session geared for adults and teens will delve into Romania’s rich cultural history and unique historical sites. It will be presented by Augsburg University instructor Colleen Bertsch. Registration is required.
“I Must Betray You” is a historical thriller about communist Romania and the citizen spy network that devastated a nation. Set in Romania in the late 1980s, 17-year-old Cristian Florescu dreams of becoming a writer, but Romanians aren’t free to dream; they are bound by rules and force.
Amidst the tyrannical dictatorship of Nicolae Ceaușescu in a country governed by isolation and fear, Cristian is blackmailed by the secret police to become an informer. He’s left with only two choices: betray everyone and everything he loves — or use his position to creatively undermine the most notoriously evil dictator in Eastern Europe.
Sepetys is an internationally acclaimed, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of historical fiction published in more than 60 countries and 40 languages. Sepetys is considered a “crossover” novelist as her books are read by both young students and adults worldwide. Winner of the Carnegie Medal, Sepetys is renowned for giving voice to underrepresented history and those who experienced it. Her books have won or been shortlisted for more than 40 book prizes, are included on more than 30 state reading lists, and are currently in development for film and television.
Sepetys is the daughter of a Lithuanian refugee. Born in Michigan, she was raised in a family of artists, readers and music lovers. Sepetys said she is passionate about the power of history and story to foster global dialogue and connectivity. She has been invited to present at NATO, European Parliament, the U.S. Capitol, the Library of Congress, and Embassies worldwide. She was awarded the Rockefeller Foundation’s prestigious Bellagio Fellowship for her studies on human resilience. The New York Times Book Review declared, “Ruta Sepetys acts as champion of the interstitial people so often ignored — whole populations lost in the cracks of history.”
Sepetys was bestowed the Cross of the Knight of the Order by the president of Lithuania for her contributions to education and memory preservation and was recently honored with a postage stamp containing her image. She said she is extremely proud to be of Baltic heritage. Sepetys lives with her family in the hills of Tennessee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.