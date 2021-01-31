One Night of Queen, scheduled for March 30, has been postponed and rescheduled to March 15, 2022.
All tickets for the original show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at original point of purchase. Contact the Ames Center at 952- 895-4680 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.