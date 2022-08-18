One incumbent files in District 194: Seven candidates file for four board seats Aug 18, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One incumbent has filed for one of the four open Lakeville Area School Board seats available during the Nov. 8 election.Board Member Kathy Lewis filed for reelection as of the Tuesday, Aug. 16 deadline, while board members Cinta Schmitz and Robin Richards did not.There is no incumbent for the fourth seat that will be decided during the election, since a seventh seat will be added to the board in January 2023. Voters approved adding a seventh seat in 2021.Other candidates are Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Marilee Jager, Andy Lundblad, Bree Schindele and Brian Thompson.The candidates will be vying for four-year terms. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kathy Lewis Carly Anderson Cinta Schmitz Robin Richards Kim Baker Marilee Jager Andy Lundblad Bree Schindel Brian Thompson Lakeville Lakeville Area School Board District 194 School Board 2022 District 194 Stw Election 2022 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Owner flies his final mission at Harry’s in Lakeville Burnsville men arrested in connection to mall shooting Dakota County primary election results for races in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area ‘Growth mindset’ brings new principal to Gideon Pond Man injured after Apple Valley shooting incident E-editions Dakota County Tribune Aug 12, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Aug 12, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Aug 12, 2022 0
