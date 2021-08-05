It appears as though Trader Joe’s is one of the mystery grocery stores approved by the Eagan City Council last year.
During Tuesday’s Eagan City Council meeting, the council approved an off-sale liquor license for Trader Joe’s liquor store at 2055 Cliff Road as part of the consent agenda.
When the Eagan City Council approved plans for a new grocery store at 2055 Cliff Road last November, the brand behind the store was a mystery.
Trent Mayberry with TOLD Development said he was under “strict confidentiality” to not reveal the name.
Described at the time as a “highly-sought-after national specialty boutique grocer,” the new 14,368-square-foot grocery store will be built near Emagine Theater in the parking lot off Cliff Road.
