Diamond Path Elementary School in Apple Valley held its Olympic Night celebration March 5.
The free community event gave students and families an opportunity to explore, imagine and compete against each other through globally-inspired STEM art activities, Assistant Administrator Ben Hullerus said. Attendees could also see showcases of student work displays and the evening was rounded out by a performance by drummers from Taiko Arts Midwest.
