Olivia’s Organic Cafe in Burnsville has reopened for dine-in, patio seating and take out orders three days a week.
The restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
“Olivia’s Organic Cafe opened in Burnsville last fall to rave reviews, drawing clientele from all corners of the metropolitan area. Diners can’t get enough of the European bistro aesthetic and delicious farm-to-table brunch fare made with a mission. Minnesota’s only 100 percent gluten-free, dairy-free restaurant using organic and non-gmo ingredients,” according to a news release.
“Co-Owner, Melanie Vejdani dreamed of a restaurant where she and her daughter, Olivia, could fully participate in the dining experience without the anxiety of navigating their gluten-free dairy-free diet. Additionally, the cafe proudly sources local, organic and non-GMO ingredients leaving customers remarking how nice it is to eat ‘real food.’ ”
The restaurant is located at 11849 Millpond Ave., on the corner of Highway 13 and Cliff Road. For more information visit http://www.oliviasorganiccafe.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.