Olivia’s Organic Cafe in Burnsville has reopened for dine-in, patio seating and take out orders three days a week.

 Photo submitted

The restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“Olivia’s Organic Cafe opened in Burnsville last fall to rave reviews, drawing clientele from all corners of the metropolitan area. Diners can’t get enough of the European bistro aesthetic and delicious farm-to-table brunch fare made with a mission. Minnesota’s only 100 percent gluten-free, dairy-free restaurant using organic and non-gmo ingredients,” according to a news release.

“Co-Owner, Melanie Vejdani dreamed of a restaurant where she and her daughter, Olivia, could fully participate in the dining experience without the anxiety of navigating their gluten-free dairy-free diet. Additionally, the cafe proudly sources local, organic and non-GMO ingredients leaving customers remarking how nice it is to eat ‘real food.’ ”

The restaurant is located at 11849 Millpond Ave., on the corner of Highway 13 and Cliff Road. For more information visit http://www.oliviasorganiccafe.com.

